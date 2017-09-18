Kalispell’s Ward 3 has a good thing going; the voters there are not afraid to elect a woman. In the past, Ward 3 voters have elected not only Norma Happ but also Pam Kennedy Carbonaro as their city council representative and mayor.

It’s time for Ward 3 to send another woman to the council chambers; Karlene Osorio-Khor is unlike either of the other candidates running for that Ward. Jim Atkinson is a politician who has sat for 29 years on the city council. Kyle Waterman is a newcomer to Kalispell with little experience or history concerning the problems and concerns of Ward 3 voters.

I have known Karlene since 1963 as students at Flathead High School, where we graduated. She is also an alum of Gonzaga University. Karlene has provided leadership to many service and nonprofit organizations in Kalispell over the years. She holds the distinction of appointments by two different mayors to two different city boards – the Kalispell Planning Board and the Kalispell Impact Fee Committee. Karlene has done her homework.

Karlene stands up for her neighbors and cares about her neighborhood; she is a woman who listens and gets things done. She understands Ward 3 because it’s been her home for a great deal of her lifetime. I heartily endorse Karlene Osorio-Khor. Vote for Karlene!

Dianne Oftedahl

Kalispell

