Old Crimes

9:22 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman said her daughter reported getting an Instagram friend request from an account called “CFHackers.” The young woman rejected the request.

10:05 a.m. A Kila resident was complaining about all the speeders in her neighborhood.

12:35 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman said she got a text message from someone looking for a “chat buddy.” The woman rejected the request and called 911.

12:51 p.m. A Kalispell woman keeps getting prank phone calls and is tired of it.

12:59 p.m. A Kalispell man said he got a call from someone screaming about Barack Obama.

1:21 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 after being flagged down by a woman in sweatpants on the side of the road. The caller said he stopped to see what was wrong and the woman jumped in the car. The driver politely asked her to leave the vehicle and the woman cursed him out and then left. The man was confused about everything that had transpired.

1:30 p.m. A Hungry Horse man caught a skunk. He now wanted advice on what to do with it.

4:36 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman accidentally called 911 from her car.

4:48 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman said some “weird stuff” was going on. When asked the elaborate, the woman said, “Are you serious?” Then she hung up.

6:02 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report stolen video games. The man said he left town for a long weekend and told his roommate he was in charge while he was gone. Apparently the less-than responsible roommate had a lady over and she left in the middle of the night with all the video games, including the controllers.

6:18 p.m. A theft that took place five years ago was reported in Coram.

8:14 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident was reading about the valley’s recent hacking issues online when a popup box appeared on her screen. Considering all that’s been going on around town, the woman thought the pop-up ad was pretty suspicious.

