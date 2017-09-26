Browning Woman Hit and Killed in East Glacier Park

A pedestrian was killed on Sunday when a car struck her in East Glacier Park.

Authorities identified the victim as Susan Green, 62, of Browning. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck Green, who was standing in the middle of the road, shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 24. The driver said he was unable to see Green until the last possible moment because she was wearing dark clothing.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol said that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Comments

comments