Local Artist Selling Prints to Support Sperry Chalet

Rocky Hoerner has earned a distinguished reputation as a local artist with a unique eye and skillset. Now the Whitefish resident is turning his attention to a beloved landmark that was lost with the hope of helping it return to Glacier National Park. Hoerner has produced a signed digital print of Sperry Chalet, titled “Gone But Never Forgotten. May You Rise Again.”

Proceeds from the print, costing $45, will support the Pray for Montana Fire Fund and helping rebuild the chalet. To purchase a print, visit https://www.etsy.com and search Rocky Hoerner.

The Glacier Park Conservancy is also raising funds for winter stabilization of the burned chalet. Roughly $90,000 is needed and so far more than $56,000 has been raised by the conservancy. To support the Sperry Action Fund, visit glacier.org.

The historic Sperry Chalet burned down in late August due to a wildfire.

