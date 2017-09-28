High School Football Roundup: Columbia Falls Wallops Libby

Bonnie Z waves a flag at the start of the game. Dillon defeated Columbia Falls 34-17 in the Class A championship on Nov. 19, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls 54, Libby 0

Quarterback Austin Green went three for three touchdowns, and a well-rounded attack by the Wildcats fueled an overwhelming victory over the Loggers.

Green connected on a 25-yard TD pass to Logan Kolodejchuk in the first quarter, and later he had a 21-yard TD pass to Logan Bechtel and nine-yard TD pass to Ben Windauer. Green also ran in a 14-yard TD run. Bechtel added a 12-yard score and Colten McPhee scored two rushing TDs, including a 45-yarder. Easton Sempf capped Columbia Falls’ scoring with a five-yard run.

The Wildcats improved to 2-1 overall and host Northwestern A foe Browning (2-2) this Friday in a homecoming matchup at 7 p.m.

Browning 46, Whitefish 0

No game stats were available.

Whitefish dropped to 0-4 overall and hosts Ronan on Friday at 7 p.m.

Bigfork at Thompson Falls

The Vikings (3-0) were off last week and travel to Thompson Falls (1-4) this Friday at 7 p.m.

Last week’s bye week marked the second week in a row that Bigfork did not play. The previous varsity football game between Bigfork and Eureka scheduled for Sept. 15 will not be played, school officials announced. The game was postponed indefinitely when a threat to all Flathead Valley schools was made and all activities were postponed or canceled, home and away.

The schools had hoped to reschedule the game, but after examining respective schedules, it was determined that the teams could not safely play an extra game within the time frame of the regular season, Bigfork activities director Dave Creamer said.

The game will not be considered by the Montana High School Association as a forfeit for either team because both parties made every effort to reschedule the game. The activities directors of the Western B Division will work over the coming days to come up with a solution on how to settle ties for playoff seeding.

“We worked really hard to get this game rescheduled. We had dates that worked for us, but they put Eureka in a tough position,” Creamer said. “They had dates that didn’t work for us. One or both of us would have had to play three games from one Friday to the following Friday, and that’s not safe for varsity-level football. We have a great rivalry with Eureka and both sides really wanted to play. We all hate this for the kids that only get so many games in a year, but the more we looked at it, this was the only safe solution.”

