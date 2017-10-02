High School Football Roundup: Flathead Downs Bozeman

Flathead students celebrate during the crosstown football game on the new turf field at Legends Stadium on Sept. 22, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Flathead 17, Bozeman 7

Blake Counts rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Braves over the Hawks for the first time in eight years.

Flathead jumped ahead 14-0 at halftime after a pair of scoring drives capped by Counts’ TDs. Alex Coulter kicked a 48-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, and the Braves’ defense limited Bozeman to one score, a two-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter.

Flathead quarterback Taylor Morton completed 10 of 23 passes for 106 yards. Anthony Jones had four catches for 72 yards and John Hinchey had two catches for 14 yards. Jonathan Baker rushed six times for 34 yards, Jaden McNeil had three carries for 17 yards and Trae Vasquez had three carries for 12 yards.

Flathead (3-2 overall) travels to Missoula this Friday to play Big Sky (4-2).

Glacier 48, Missoula Sentinel 23

Drew Turner erupted for five touchdowns as Glacier picked up its first win of the season in Missoula.

Turner scored on runs of two yards, five yards, 25 yards and twice on 61 yards. He finished with 224 yards rushing on 24 carries. Jackson Pepe caught a 15-yard TD pass from Evan Todd and Mark Estes scored on a 48-yard TD strike from Todd.

Glacier (1-4 overall) is celebrating its homecoming festivities this week and hosts Great Falls (1-5) on Friday night.

Whitefish 24, Ronan 23

Forrest Kobelt scored the decisive touchdown in the fourth quarter as Whitefish picked up its first victory of the season by defeating Ronan by one point.

Kobelt scored a one-yard TD, his second score of the game, to put the Bulldogs up 23-15. Kobelt finished with 104 yards rushing on 25 attempts.

Ronan’s Elijah Durheim scored a five-yard TD pass from Eric Dolence with 55 seconds remaining and the Chiefs converted the two-point conversion but were unable to regain the ball through an onside kick.

Carver Gilman kicked a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter for Whitefish and Jack Eisenbach scored a four-yard TD run for the Bulldogs.

Whitefish (1-4 overall, 1-1 in conference) is celebrating its homecoming festivities this week and will host Polson (1-4, 1-1) on Friday night. The volleyball team is playing Stevensville on Oct. 5 in a homecoming match at 7:15 p.m. The homecoming parade is Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Columbia Falls 42, Browning 6

Colton McPhee exploded for four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats past Browning in a Northwestern A showdown.

McPhee scored on runs of 21 yards, 25 yards, nine yards and caught a 22-yard TD pass from Austin Green. McPhee finished with 102 yards on nine carries. Green had four carries for 124 yards and scored a 57-yarder. Logan Kolodejchuk capped Columbia Falls’ scoring with a 14-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Columbia Falls finished with 310 yards rushing and 82 passing. The Wildcat defense limited Browning to 27 yards rushing and 94 yards passing.

Columbia Falls (3-1 overall, 2-0 in conference) travels to Ronan (1-4, 1-1) on Friday for another Northwestern A showdown.

Bigfork 44, Thompson Falls 0

Five different Vikings scored touchdowns as Bigfork improved to 4-0 overall.

Bigfork quarterback Augie Emslie connected with Austin Varner on a 27-yard TD in the first. Drayson Heingartner collected a safety for Bigfork and Luke Schmit returned a kickoff 70 yards for another score. Randy Stultz scored on a 25-yard run and Logan Taylor added two TDs, a 25-yard catch from Emslie and a four-yard run. Anders Epperly added a five-yard TD catch from Emslie.

Bigfork is celebrating its homecoming festivities this week and will host Broadwater (2-3) on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Polson 37, Libby 6

Polson quarterback Bo Kelley threw for four touchdowns as the Pirates picked up their first win of the season by defeating Northwestern A foe Libby.

Trevor Schultz scored on TD catches of 85 yards and 17 yards. Ryker Wenderoth caught a pair of TDs as well, 46 yards and 20 yards. Colton Cote scored on a one-yard TD run and Connor Lanier kicked a 32-yard field goal.

Jeff Offenbecher scored Libby’s lone TD, a 31-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Polson (1-4 overall, 1-1 in conference) plays at Whitefish (1-4, 1-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m. Libby (1-5, 0-2) plays at Browning (2-4, 1-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Comments

comments