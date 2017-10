A 31-year-old Kalispell man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Montana Highway 206 in the Columbia Heights area.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry identified the victim as Jordan Munoz. Munoz was driving a motorcycle Saturday around 4:30 p.m. when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the highway north of Jensen Road. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Munoz was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

comments