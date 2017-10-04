Montana 17-year-old Pleads Guilty to Pot-robbery Killing

GREAT FALLS — A 17-year-old Montana boy pleaded guilty to allegations that he fatally stabbed an 18-year-old during a marijuana robbery.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that Joseph Knowles pleaded guilty on Tuesday to deliberate homicide in connection to the September 2016 killing of 18-year-old Megan Meriwether. Knowles took a plea deal, which calls for a 60-year sentence in Montana State Prison. But the judge who is scheduled to sentence Knowles in December has the power to override the deal and give Knowles a life sentence.

Theresa Diekhans, Knowles’ public defender, requested that her client be allowed to wear his own clothes at sentencing, saying “it may be the last and only time he has a chance to…”

Knowles’ girlfriend Brianna Coombs pleaded guilty in August to the robbery that led to Meriwether’s death.

