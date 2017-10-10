High School Football Roundup: Glacier Edges Great Falls

Glacier quarterback Evan Todd hands off to Drew Turner during the crosstown football game on the new turf field at Legends Stadium on Sept. 22, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Glacier 37, Great Falls 34

Drew Turner rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns, Bred Rademacher had 151 yards receiving and two scores and the Wolfpack won its second game in a row.

Glacier celebrated its homecoming festivities with an exciting victory punctuated by 512 yards of offense. Quarterback Evan Todd completed 13 of 18 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He found Mark Estes for a 25-yard TD and then connected with Rademacher on two big scores, including a 63-yarder.

Estes finished with five catches for 88 yards.

Turner powered in three touchdowns, including a pair of fourth-quarter scores that proved pivotal. Great Falls scored late in the fourth quarter to cut Glacier’s lead to three points.

With the regular season down to the final three games, Glacier (2-4 overall) travels to Helena to play Capital (6-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Bigfork 13, Townsend 7

Randy Stultz rushed 31 times for 199 yards, and two Bigfork touchdowns in the first quarter proved pivotal as the Vikings held on to a homecoming victory.

Stultz scored first, rushing 32 yards for a TD. Bigfork quarterback Augie Emslie then connected with Anders Epperly on a 44-yard TD strike, and the kick was blocked. Townsend scored in the third quarter but the Bigfork defense held Townsend scoreless in the fourth to secure the victory.

With two games left in the regular season, Bigfork (5-0 overall, 3-0 in conference) travels to Missoula to play Loyola (4-3, 3-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Eureka 56, Florence 20

A well-rounded attack by the defending Class B state champs led to another exciting victory and kept the Lions’ record perfect as the regular season winds down.

Eureka quarterback Garrett Graves had three rushing touchdowns, including a 42-yarder in the third quarter. Jake Kindel scored two rushing TDs, Brenton Pluid returned a punt 76 yards for a score and Mason Davis added the final TD of the game with a 13-yard run.

Eureka (5-0 overall, 4-0 in conference) wraps up the regular season on the road against Deer Lodge this Friday.

Columbia Falls 56, Ronan 0

Austin Green and Colton McPhee each had two touchdowns as the Wildcats remained undefeated in conference action.

Logan Kolodejchuk rushed seven times for 53 yards and a touchdown and Columbia Falls led 28-0 at halftime and 51-0 after three quarters.

With two games left in the regular season, Columbia Falls (4-1 overall, 3-0 in conference) hosts Whitefish (1-5, 1-2) on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Polson 16, Whitefish 10

No stats were available.

With two games left in the regular season, Whitefish (1-5 overall, 1-2 in conference) plays at Columbia Falls (4-1, 3-0) on Friday night at 7 p.m. Polson (2-4, 2-1) hosts Browning (3-4, 2-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m.

