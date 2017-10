When: Saturday, Oct. 14, at 5 p.m.

Where: Somers Bay Café

More info: 857-2373

The Somers Company Town Project is hosting an Oktoberfest at the Somers Bay Café. A $15 dollar entrance fee includes food – with a menu of baked pretzels, grilled brats, homemade potato salad and German chocolate cupcakes – and your first beer or wine. Entertainment provided by Billy Angel. All proceeds will go toward the completion of the pavilion landscaping.

