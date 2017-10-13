Libby Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder

A 43-year-old Libby man will spend the rest of his life in prison after murdering his girlfriend in October 2016.

Trevor Joseph Mercier was sentenced to life in prison without parole in Lincoln County District Court on Oct. 10, two months after a jury convicted him of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. Mercier received a 10-year sentence for the second conviction that will run concurrent with the life sentence.

According to court documents, Mercier killed Sheena Devine, 30, sometime during the night of Oct. 5, 2016 at her home in Libby.

Lincoln County Dispatch received a call at about 10 a.m. on Oct. 6 from someone who believed a friend had been assaulted the previous night. The Libby Volunteer Ambulance and Libby Police Department responded to Devine’s home in Libby soon after where they found her body. According to local media reports, law enforcement also found a petition for a restraining order against Mercier on Devine’s kitchen table.

