Glacier, Flathead Soccer Teams Prep for Playoff Matches

Ellie Stevens looks for a shot during Glacier soccer practice on Oct. 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The Class AA soccer playoffs are underway this week and Glacier and Flathead each have teams competing for trips to the state championship tournaments.

The Glacier boys (8-1-3 in conference) locked up an automatic berth to the state tournament after placing second in the Western AA standings. Glacier will play the third seed from the East at noon on Thursday, Oct. 26 in Missoula.

Missoula Hellgate (10-1-1) also earned an automatic berth after winning the conference.

The Flathead boys (4-6-2) host Missoula Sentinel (3-7-2) on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at Legends Stadium. The winner advances to the state tournament.

Helena (8-2-2) hosts the winner of Helena Capital (1-9-2) and Missoula Big Sky (1-9-2), and the victor advances to the state tourney.

The Flathead girls (0-11-1) travel to Missoula today to play Hellgate (3-8-1) at 3:30 p.m. The winner plays the Glacier girls (8-3-1) on Friday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m., and the winner of that game advances to the state tournament in Missoula.

Missoula Sentinel (5-4-3) hosts Missoula Big Sky (2-5-5) on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in other playoff action. The winner advances to the state tournament.

Click here for a full breakdown of Class AA playoff games.

Comments

comments