Just Can’t Deal

8:05 a.m. A man and woman were fighting with each other on their drive from the gas station to Taco Bell.

8:19 a.m. A Whitefish man heard gunshots. He figured it was hunters, but you never know, so he called the cops.

8:19 a.m. A Kalispell man is tired of his neighbor working on his racecar every morning.

9:49 a.m. A Columbia Falls man said he doesn’t want his ex using the car they both own because she is allegedly on drugs.

10:41 a.m. A Bigfork church was blasting music on a Sunday morning much to the dismay of the neighbors.

2:04 p.m. A Whitefish woman called police because someone hit her trashcan in the middle of the night. The can was struck so hard that it landed in the neighbor’s yard and is a total loss.

2:24 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman said someone at Microsoft called her and asked to access her computer and bank account.

4:15 p.m. A dispute has arisen over the welfare of a Kalispell kitten.

5:52 p.m. A $4,000 generator, a tree stand and a game camera were all stolen in Whitefish.

6:20 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called to complain that two sheriff’s deputies just sped by him. He said it’s unfair that they don’t have to follow the speed limit when everyone else has to.

6:44 p.m. A Kalispell criminal turned himself in.

7:36 p.m. A Kalispell resident “just doesn’t want to deal with the cops right now.”

8:15 p.m. A Kalispell woman wanted to talk to a man named Fox about a cat.

8:47 p.m. Two men got into a heated argument about how to “fish correctly.” It would appear that both men should take their hobby a little less seriously.

