Fight Night in Kalispell

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m.

Where: Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell

More info: www.majesticvalleyarena.com

Some of the top professional and amateur boxers from the region are squaring off at Majestic Valley Arena. Pat Ferguson, a former amateur national champion and rising star in the pro ranks, will fight in the main event for a WBC belt against Damon Reed, who is 48-18 in the pro ranks with 36 knockouts. Kalispell professional Jesse Uhde and Spokane’s Jacob Ruffin will fight in a six-round bout. Other local pros on the card include Kenny Guzman, Jaime Miranda and top amateurs Taylor Reed and Timothy Dick.

Fight Card

Professional fights

Pat Ferguson vs Damon Reed, 10 rounds, Cruiserweight WBC USA title

Jesse Uhde vs Jacob Ruffin, 160 pounds, six rounds

Kenny Guzman vs Gabriel Braxton, 126 pounds, four rounds

Jaime Miranda vs Anthony Curtiss, 135 pounds, four rounds

Sean Quinnett vs TBA 147 pounds, four rounds

Amateur fights

Taylor Reed vs Marshall Sutherland, 180 pounds, three rounds

Julian Bonbrest vs Mozi Gerber, 150 pounds, three rounds

Timothy Dick vs Branden Brisbo 175 pounds, three rounds

