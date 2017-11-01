Seniors in the culinary arts program at FVCC are challenged with opening and running a pop-up restaurant on campus that is open to the public. My team’s restaurant, Six One, is a small-plate establishment dedicated to providing the exclusive experience of dining in a working kitchen with a warm and elegant ambiance. We showcase our culinary education through an array of international dishes with distinctive flavors and exceptional ingredients that spark conversation and camaraderie among our guests. Our rose-infused chevre apricots are unique and delicious, a show-stopper for any occasion. You can find food-grade rose petals at local natural food stores, as well as on Amazon. We hope you’ll join us for dinner at Six One!

Ingredients:

• 5 cups water

• 1 cup sugar

• 1/2 cup lemon juice

• 2 cups rose water (rose petals infused in water)

• 1b. large, dried apricots

• 4 cups chevre (goat cheese)

• 1 cup pistachios, roughly chopped

• 1/2 cup dried rose petals

Combine the water, sugar and lemon juice in a large sauce pan. Boil and stir to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat. Add rose water and apricots and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Cool the apricots in the water mixture for about an hour. Drain the apricots, but don’t pat them dry — they should be moist so the pistachios and rose petals stick later. Make slits in the apricots to stuff.

Place chevre in a piping bag or use spoons to stuff each apricot generously. Roll each stuffed apricot in the chopped pistachios and dried rose petals. Arrange on a platter and serve.

Six One is open to the community Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings Nov. 2 to Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Arts & Technology building on campus. For more information, visit www.fvcc.edu/student-restaurant. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling (406)580-5511.

Anna Dryden is a student at The Culinary Institute of Montana at FVCC.

