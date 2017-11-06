Whitefish, Libby Advance to Class A State Volleyball

The Whitefish and Libby volleyball teams punched their tickets to the Class A state volleyball tournament this week in Bozeman.

Corvallis defeated Libby twice to claim the Western A championship, 25-19, 25-20, 12-25, 12-25, 15-13 and then 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-13.

Corvallis defeated Whitefish 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 to advance to the divisional title match, and Whitefish secured third place. The top three teams advanced to the state tournament.

Against Corvallis, Whitefish’s Cailyn Ross had 13 kills, Marlee Bender had six kills and two blocks, Jasmine Matern had 15 digs and Becca Catina had 19 assists and two aces.

Stevensville eliminated Columbia Falls 27-25, 25-16, 25-23.

At the Class A state tournament, Whitefish plays Belgrade at 2 p.m., Thursday in the opening round. Libby plays Fergus at noon. Billings Central takes on Stevensville at 10 a.m. and Corvallis plays Dawson County at 4 p.m.

In Class B, Eureka advanced to the state tournament in Bozeman this week. The Lions will play Three Forks in the opening round at 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9.

Deer Lodge eliminated Bigfork at the divisional tournament and ended the Valkyries’ season.

