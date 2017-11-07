North Valley Hospital Seeking Permanent CEO

The North Valley Hospital Board of Directors has initiated a formal executive search process to identify candidates and select a full-time, permanent CEO to lead the organization.

In April, the board appointed Chris Thomas to act as interim CEO until a formal search could be initiated in the fall. The board decided at a recent meeting to begin the search process.

“The board determined that undertaking a national search would best serve our responsibility to our patients, the community, and employees. As an affiliate of the Kalispell Regional Healthcare System, we are committed to the mission and vision of North Valley Hospital, and continuing to support our Planetree culture,” said North Valley Hospital Board President Jane Karas.

Witt/Kieffer, a national executive search firm, has been selected to conduct the process, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

