8:05 a.m. A housecat the size of a bobcat was reported in Marion.

9:33 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that his sister-in-law was drunk.

10:46 a.m. There was a minivan covered in snow and blood in Whitefish.

10:50 a.m. Someone has been dumping construction material in a Kalispell Subway trash dumpster without permission.

11:25 a.m. A Kalispell resident had three unwanted puppies.

12:12 p.m. A young child called 911, said “hello,” and hung up.

12:15 p.m. A Kalispell resident had two unwanted dogs at his house. He reported that they were “very friendly.”

12:54 p.m. Another Kalispell resident reported a black Lab that keeps running around the neighborhood. This pooch, however, was anything but friendly.

2:56 p.m. Hound dogs were running loose.

3:52 p.m. Dogs in Bigfork were harassing horses.

9:30 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident wanted to complain about a sheriff’s deputy who yelled at him.

10:37 p.m. About 30 elk were standing alongside a road near Kalispell. A caller was concerned that they would get hit.

