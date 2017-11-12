Man Faces Felony Charges in Alleged Assault on Officers

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls man is expected to make an initial court appearance Monday to face charges in the alleged assault of three police officers.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that 29-year-old Jordan Lopez was arrested Nov. 10 after he allegedly became violent when asked to leave the Extended Stay America hotel.

Police say Lopez assaulted three officers before he was taken into custody. The officers received medical attention for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Lopez is charged with three felony counts of assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

It was unknown if he’s hired an attorney.

