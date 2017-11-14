Animal Problems

6:58 a.m. Four horses and a pony were going for a walk in Columbia Falls.

7:31 a.m. A Kalispell man went out to his horse pasture this morning and reportedly found three more horses than normal. He’s not sure where these new horses came from.

8:31 a.m. A cow was stuck in a fence.

11:57 a.m. A Kalispell resident called with concerns about the health of some local alpaca.

12:36 p.m. A Kalispell man said his neighbor’s four horses were starving and freezing to death. Upon further investigation, the horses were fine.

12:43 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman reported that her neighbor’s cats walk into her house, eat her cat’s food and then swat at it. Apparently these cats have no regard for the law.

