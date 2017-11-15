Transient Charged With Assault Following Kalispell Stabbing

A 33-year-old transient has been arrested and charged with felony assault with a weapon following a stabbing at a Kalispell motel.

According to the Kalispell Police Department, officers responded to a report of two men fighting at about 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 12 near North Main Street. When officers arrived, they discovered that a 41-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times. The man was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

Blake Beverly was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. He is currently being held at the Flathead County Detention Center.

