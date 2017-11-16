University of Montana has $600K Hole in Athletic Scholarships

MISSOULA — The Athletics Department at the University of Montana is short $600,000 in scholarship money for the 2019 fiscal year.

But Associate Athletics Director Ryan Martin says the university will find the money.

Martin tells the Missoulian that the shortfall is due to increases in campus costs of about 20 percent along with the relatively newer scholarships for softball.

In the past six years, he said costs have risen in nonresident tuition, fees, residence halls, and meal plans, and UM started softball.

For the current 2018 fiscal year, Martin said the department dipped into its reserves to cover scholarships and other costs to the tune of $600,000 to $700,000. With reserves depleted, it is going to find another way to address the gap for the next school year.

Comments

comments