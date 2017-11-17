Transmission Line Failure Leaves Thousands in the Dark

More than 16,000 residents in the Flathead Valley were without power this morning after a failure on a Bonneville Power Administration transmission line between Kalispell and Columbia Heights.

Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Wendy Ostrom Price said the line failure occurred shortly after 6 a.m. and impacted seven local distribution substations, disrupting power on the east side of the valley and along Glacier National Park. Ostrom Price said the outage also impacted residents in the Mission Valley and Lincoln County.

“It was widespread,” she said.

Power was restored for most people by 7:30 a.m.

Comments

comments