Don’t Defund Affordable Care Act

An open letter to Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte: Defunding the Affordable Care Act will result in 13 million fewer people having health coverage within a decade according to the Congressional Budget Office. Why would you vote into law any bill that would take away healthcare from millions of your constituents? Actions such as this attack the neediest among us. The U.S. has one of the largest income-based health disparities in the world, according to a new paper in the journal Health Affairs.

You and other legislators have great healthcare funded by taxpayers and will have it for the rest of your lives. Perhaps Senate and House members should consider giving up their taxpayer-funded healthcare and use the same health care system you wish to impose upon everyone else and pay for it yourself.

Barbara Palmer

Whitefish

