Winter Preview 2017

A snowboarder carves through powder in the backcountry west of Whitefish. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

In these mountainous coves of the Rockies, winter can be a guessing game that changes from one moment to the next. Yes, it will be cold and dark, but what about a sudden snowstorm? Will a bluebird powder day arrive like a holiday gift, or will Mother Nature turn stingy with snow and blanket the region in grey?

Adding to the anticipation this year is the ultimate weather wild card – La nina.

Whether that forecast comes true in the coming weeks and months is, as always, a guessing game. Only time will tell. As winter settles in, the Beacon has organized a guide for all the various ways to make the most of the season. From top-notch skiing opportunities to seasonal events, Nordic skiing and other outdoor pursuits to the region’s best apres options, the Flathead Valley has plenty to offer. ______________________________________

Resorts in the Region

A roundup of notable ski areas worth a road trip

By DILLON TABISH of the Beacon

Whitefish Mountain Resort

Projected Opening Day: Dec. 7

Distance from Kalispell: 32 miles

Terrain: 3,000 acres

Single-Day Adult Lift Ticket: $76

Flathead National Forest's Abundant Snowmobile Trails More than 800,000 acres of forestland available for snowmobilers By DILLON TABISH of the Beacon Flathead National Forest is home to 157 miles of designated snowmobile trails and 800,000 acres of suitable public land for motorized use. Nothin' But Nordic The Flathead Valley is a gateway to a glut of options for exploring the forests on cross-country skis By TRISTAN SCOTT of the Beacon Don't let the allure of the chairlift obscure the flurry of cross-country ski options in the Flathead Valley and beyond. There's no debate about the positive health benefits of Nordic skiing, and the intense but low-impact, total-body workout is the perfect excuse to take a day off from the slopes, burn a mess of calories — on average, Nordic skiers burn 650 calories an hour — and boost the endorphins while strengthening those downhill legs. Here are some possibilities to kick-and-glide right out your back door. A Year of Ski Anniversaries Whitefish Mountain Resort celebrates 70 years while Blacktail approaches two decades By JUSTIN FRANZ of the Beacon Seventy years ago, the only way to get up the slopes at Big Mountain was via a T-bar or your own two feet. But today there are a dozen different chairs, including the newly installed East Rim Lift.

