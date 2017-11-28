Winter Preview 2017

In these mountainous coves of the Rockies, winter can be a guessing game that changes from one moment to the next. Yes, it will be cold and dark, but what about a sudden snowstorm? Will a bluebird powder day arrive like a holiday gift, or will Mother Nature turn stingy with snow and blanket the region in grey?
Adding to the anticipation this year is the ultimate weather wild card – La nina.
La Nina is a term for the occasional, natural cooling of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which has a worldwide effect on weather and can lead to a wetter, colder winter than average.
The Ultimate Apres Ski Guide
After a long day schussing snow, the Flathead Valley features a glut of après options
By TRISTAN SCOTT of the Beacon
There’s something infinitely satisfying about the exhilaration of charging steep lines, lapping lifts bell-to-bell and laughing through face shots with friends — an unrivaled mix of adrenaline, exhaustion and unadulterated fun that every powder hound seeks out with gusto.
And yet, it just wouldn’t be the same without the allure of the après, an enticing end-of-the-day incentive looming just beyond the next roller, promising decadent rewards and rich returns.
Can’t-Miss Events: Winter 2017-18
From Whitefish to Bigfork to Bad Rock Canyon, the Flathead Valley has a lively schedule of fun, family-friendly festivities
By MOLLY PRIDDY of the Beacon
With winter approaching, it can be hard remember there’s time for anything other than getting ready for the hustle and bustle of family, friends, snow, food, and fun.
But the Flathead Valley has a vibrant lineup of community events that shouldn’t be missed, reminding us to take a moment to spend time with our community and neighbors while participating in well-worn seasonal traditions.
Resorts in the Region
A roundup of notable ski areas worth a road trip
By DILLON TABISH of the Beacon
Whitefish Mountain Resort
Projected Opening Day: Dec. 7
Distance from Kalispell: 32 miles
Terrain: 3,000 acres
Single-Day Adult Lift Ticket: $76
Flathead National Forest’s Abundant Snowmobile Trails
More than 800,000 acres of forestland available for snowmobilers
By DILLON TABISH of the Beacon
Flathead National Forest is home to 157 miles of designated snowmobile trails and 800,000 acres of suitable public land for motorized use.
Nothin’ But Nordic
The Flathead Valley is a gateway to a glut of options for exploring the forests on cross-country skis
By TRISTAN SCOTT of the Beacon
Don’t let the allure of the chairlift obscure the flurry of cross-country ski options in the Flathead Valley and beyond.
There’s no debate about the positive health benefits of Nordic skiing, and the intense but low-impact, total-body workout is the perfect excuse to take a day off from the slopes, burn a mess of calories — on average, Nordic skiers burn 650 calories an hour — and boost the endorphins while strengthening those downhill legs.
Here are some possibilities to kick-and-glide right out your back door.
A Year of Ski Anniversaries
Whitefish Mountain Resort celebrates 70 years while Blacktail approaches two decades
By JUSTIN FRANZ of the Beacon
Seventy years ago, the only way to get up the slopes at Big Mountain was via a T-bar or your own two feet. But today there are a dozen different chairs, including the newly installed East Rim Lift.