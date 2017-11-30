Jorgenson Retires as Flathead Cross Country Coach

Flathead High School cross-country head coach Paul Jorgenson is retiring after 45 years.

Jorgenson was called “a legend” by school officials in a press release announcing the retirement and has been recognized for his tireless work as a coach and educator across the state and nation. In 2008 and 2010, the National High School Athletic Coaches Association named Jorgenson the national cross-country coach of the year for boys and girls respectively.

Since becoming a boys and girls cross country coach in the 1970s, Jorgenson has led the teams to two-dozen state championships.

Flathead High activities director Bryce Wilson said Jorgenson had left an unforgettable mark on both his school and community.

“Paul has worked to build a great tradition of cross country running at Flathead; we hope to build on his incredible foundation,” Wilson said. “He has been a dedicated coach with the highest values and morals. Words cannot express our gratitude or our thanks to him for his efforts throughout the years.”

Wilson said the search for a new head coach would begin immediately.

