Morning Walk

6:02 a.m. A man was walking down the road in a bathrobe.

9:04 a.m. A Kalispell man was hallucinating and his girlfriend was knocking stuff over.

12:15 p.m. Some Kalispell kids were spending their Sunday chasing each other around a local park with a baseball bat, much to the dismay of their parents.

2:36 p.m. Kids were partying in Whitefish and a neighbor wanted them to quiet down.

2:45 p.m. A Bigfork man called 911 to let law enforcement know that anything they heard about him was false.

3:10 p.m. Two bikes and a scooter were stolen in Kalispell.

3:24 p.m. A dog was barking in Kalispell.

5:02 p.m. A Kalispell couple got into an argument and one of them left in the middle of it. After thinking about what had happened for about two hours, the husband was starting to feel bad and called police asking for help finding his wife.

5:02 p.m. A Bigfork man called to ask about one of his employees who was recently arrested.

5:51 p.m. A Kalispell teenager accidently called 911. She blamed the 911 hang-up on her little brother.

6:22 p.m. The sale of an old treadmill on Craigslist somehow resulted in threats of physical violence.

6:41 p.m. A Kalispell man said his roommate stole his truck. The vehicle is unique in that it is literally being held together with duct tape.

6:54 p.m. A Kalispell man’s ex showed up unannounced and things quickly went downhill from there.

9:58 p.m. A Coram woman who had previously been eighty-sixed from a Coram bar walked into the establishment and ordered a drink. The bartender refused to serve the woman, who in turn punched the bartender in the face, caller her a name and walked out.

