When: Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Lakeside Elementary School

More info: lakesidesomerschamber.org

Head to Lakeside Elementary for the annual West Shore Holidayfest. Browse handcrafted gifts, a kids-only market, bake sale and silent auction. Get your picture with Santa, enjoy live music and decorate cookies. There will also be basket raffles and local Christmas trees on hand.

