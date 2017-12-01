Hauck Back as Montana Football Coach with 3-Year Contract

Derek Crittenden (47) and Tyrone Holmes (91) lead the Grizzlies onto the field. Montana defeated Eastern Washington 57-16 on Nov. 14, 2015. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

MISSOULA — Bobby Hauck is back as the football coach at Montana, a program he led to three FCS national championship games.

The university said in a statement Friday that Hauck agreed to a three-year contract taking him through the 2020 season. Other terms were not immediately released.

The coaching position became open when athletic director Kent Haslam did not renew the contract of coach Bob Stitt after three seasons.

Hauck, a Montana native and a school alum, coached the Grizzlies from 2003 to 2009, compiling an 80-17 record.

He was the head coach at UNLV from 2010-14 and spent the past three seasons as special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State.

