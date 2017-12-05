Teen Dies of Apparent Overdose, Another Hospitalized

HAMILTON — A 16-year-old western Montana high school student has died and a 15-year-old boy is hospitalized after they apparently overdosed on prescription medication.

Hamilton Police Chief Ryan Oster tells the Ravalli Republic that officers responded to a report Sunday morning that the 16-year-old wasn’t breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oster says while it appears the boys overdosed on prescription medication, investigators were awaiting lab results to confirm that. Their names have not been released.

Hamilton High School brought in additional counselors Monday to support students.

