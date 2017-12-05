Washington Has Changed Tester

Twelve years in Washington D.C. changes a man. Sen. Jon Tester used to be a free-thinking, independent representative of the people of Montana. Unfortunately, with his latest vote against tax reform, the senator has again proven to be a partisan obstructionist. The people of Montana overwhelmingly support President Donald Trump’s economic agenda, but Tester chose his political party over Montana.

On Election Day next year, it’s time to make Tester a full-time farmer again.

Marcus Esmay

Columbia Falls

Comments

comments