Hamilton Teen Victim of Apparent Overdose Identified

HAMILTON — Officials have released the name of a 16-year-old Hamilton boy who died over the weekend of an apparent prescription drug overdose.

Caden Fowler, a junior at Hamilton High School, was found dead in his home Sunday morning. A 15-year-old boy who had also apparently overdosed was hospitalized.

Brandi Fowler told the Ravalli Republic her son was a good kid who did something stupid. She says she hopes others who may be seeking a high through the illegal use of prescription drugs will learn from her son’s death.

She says she wants to shock and scare them to spare another mom from going through “this horrible pain that’s not going to go away.”

Police Chief Ryan Oster says he’s awaiting toxicology tests to confirm Fowler’s suspected cause of death.

