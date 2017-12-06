Heated Argument Led to Fatal Trout Creek Shooting

A heated argument on Nov. 25 ended with two people dead and a third wounded, according to the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Rom Rummel released additional details about the Thanksgiving-weekend shooting near Trout Creek. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 25, law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting at a residence near Trout Creek. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman who had been shot to death and another wounded man.

Deputies determined that the shooter had left the scene and requested the help of Two Bear Air to look for him. The suspect was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the residence.

The shooter was identified as 64-year-old William Tyree. The family of the woman who was shot and killed has asked law enforcement not to release her identity. The wounded man, an 83-year-old, was apparently having an argument with Tyree right before the shooting. The 83-year-old man was hit in the shoulder but is expected to recover.

