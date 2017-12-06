Kelley’s Market Trends: Percentage of New Listings Sold

Most people are of the opinion that the best time to market residential properties is in the spring and summer. This chart shows the last six years of the relationship between new listings and sales on a monthly basis as well as how 2017 compared to the average. Over the last six years there have been 15,709 new residential listings in Flathead County and 9,473 sales which represents 60.3 percent of the new listings are sold. Over that same six-year period the numbers show that between 38.6 percent and 54.3 percent of new listings sell in the first five months. In June the percentage of sales starts to increase, then the largest percentage sell in December.

What these numbers suggest is that the best time to have your home on the market is during the fall when many listings are expiring. If you really want to sell, then plan to put up with the hassle of having it on the market during the holiday season.

Comments

comments