Authorities Identify Women Who Led High-Speed Chase in Lake County

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a vehicle that led authorities on a high-speed chase yesterday, which ended in the suspects exchanging gunfire with police before surrendering.

The driver has been identified as Alta Littlelight-Threefingers, 34, of Crow Agency, and the passenger as Roishell St. Dennis, 27, who is on felony probation for robbery and assault with a weapon in Billings, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen from Billings on Nov. 14.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 in Missoula, a Missoula Police Department officer began pursuing the vehicle for a driving violation. The vehicle fled and headed north on U.S. Highway 93 at speeds up to 90 miles per hour, eventually entering Lake County, where a Flathead Tribal Police officer picked up the chase.

Officers from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, St. Ignatius Police Department and additional tribal police officers joined the pursuit, which veered off the highway onto gravel side roads near St. Ignatius, continuing northbound to Eagle Pass Trail in the Ninepipes area.

On Eagle Pass Trail, St. Dennis allegedly fired shots at the pursuing officers. Authorities also believe that Littlelight-Threefingers presented a firearm.

When the vehicle stopped east of Allard Road on Eagle Pass Trail, law enforcement returned gunfire. St. Dennis and Littlelight-Threefingers surrendered and were taken into custody. Nobody was injured.

The two women are being held in Lake County Jail while the investigation continues to determine criminal charges. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was requested to conduct the investigation due to Lake County officers’ involvement in firing gunshots.

Comments

comments