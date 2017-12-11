Montana Approves Hunt to Survey for Chronic Wasting Disease

LAUREL — Wildlife officials approved a special hunt to learn more about the prevalence of chronic wasting disease in Montana.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted Thursday to allow the hunt that will begin Friday. Licenses go on sale Monday.

Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks official Greg Lemon says the hunt follows the first finding of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in Montana this fall.

Lemon says every animal that is killed must be sampled during this hunt. He says hunters have 72 hours to submit the animal for sampling.

Whole carcasses, heads, and spinal columns won’t be allowed outside the designated area in order to prevent potential spread of chronic wasting disease.

The hunt area spans more than 1,200 square miles (3,108 square kilometers) south of Laurel.

