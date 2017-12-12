Lookin’ For Trouble

7:39 p.m. During a pocket dial, a 911 dispatcher heard barking dogs and someone say “isn’t that special.”

10:37 a.m. A Bigfork woman keeps getting drunk dials.

2:56 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman called police on her own cat.

3:02 p.m. A Kalispell resident called police because a man named Joel turned off his phone, and, according to the resident, Joel’s not allowed to do that.

3:45 p.m. A drunk guy was driving through Bigfork with what could be the perfect weapon to fight off a zombie apocalypse: knives duct-taped to a baseball bat.

9:45 p.m. An Evergreen resident called 911 with concerns about the mobile home parked in front of his house. He said there was a constant line of people entering and exiting the vehicle, so he was pretty sure they were dealing drugs.

10:30 p.m. A fight broke out in a Somers bar.

