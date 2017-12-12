Public Comment Sought for 2018 Open-water Fishing Contests

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public comment on open-water fishing contests proposed for the 2018 season. Participants must comply with state fishing regulations, including daily and possession limits.

Applications for fishing contests may be approved, approved with conditions, or denied by the FWP Fisheries Division in Helena. Conditions placed on contests may help to minimize fish mortality, regulate harvest, reduce user conflicts and/or require additional access site maintenance when needed.

There are a number of open-water fishing contests proposed for Region 1 in 2018, including spring and fall Mack Days on Flathead Lake and contests on Lake Mary Ronan, Lake Koocanusa, Noxon Rapids Reservoir, the Thompson Lake chain, Bull Lake, Echo Lake, Abbot Lake and Peterson Lake.

Information on the proposed fishing contests, including a list of contests, can be found on the FWP Fishing Contest webpage at http://fwp.mt.gov/fishing/whereToFish/contests/, or by calling (406) 444-2449. All comments must be received on or before Jan. 12.

Comments may be mailed to FWP Fisheries Division, Attn: Fishing Contests, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701, or emailed to fwpfsh@mt.gov.

