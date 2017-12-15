News & Features

Stockgrowers Hear About Deal to Sell Beef to Chinese Company

Agreement calls for Montana ranchers to sell about $70 million worth of beef to JD.com next year

By ASSOCIATED PRESS //

BILLINGS — Leaders of the Montana Stockgrowers Association told association members about the terms of a recent agreement to sell Montana-raised beef to China’s largest online retailer during the organization’s annual convention in Billings.

The nonbinding agreement reached in November calls for Montana ranchers to sell about $70 million worth of beef to JD.com next year. The total agreement calls for selling $200 million worth of beef over three years and for JD to invest $100 million in a Montana meat packing plant. A location hasn’t been determined.

The Billings Gazette reports Stockgrowers president Bryan Mussard said Thursday he expects non-member ranchers also will supply cattle for the Chinese market, with a per-head charge to support the association’s marketing efforts.

Miles City rancher Fred Wacker said specifics for 2018 sales are to be mapped out next month.

Comments

comments

More From The Beacon