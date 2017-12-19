Kalispell Man Sentenced for Flathead High Burglary

A 26-year-old Kalispell man has been sentenced to the Department of Corrections, 10 months after he burglarized Flathead High School.

Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy sentenced Levi James Hoerner on Dec. 14 to 10 years with the Department of Corrections with five years suspended. According to court documents, on Feb. 11, Hoerner broke into Flathead High School and stole money, gift cards, laptops, flashlights, iPads and more.

Hoerner will also have to pay approximately $390 in restitution.

