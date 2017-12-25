Parts of Rockies Get White Christmas But Bitter Cold Too

DENVER — Many parts of the Rockies will have a white Christmas along with some cold weather.

Some mountain areas of Colorado, Montana and Wyoming received over a foot of new snow from a storm Saturday, good news for holiday skiers and resorts that have struggled with a slow start to the season. The biggest winner was the Snowy Range in Wyoming, which got between 2 and over 3 feet of snow.

The new snow along with strong wind has raised the avalanche danger in some locations in the backcountry.

Temperatures plunged into to the double digits below zero in parts of Wyoming and Montana Sunday thanks to an arctic air mass that has settled across the region. The lows ranged from the teens and single digits to minus 31 in West Yellowstone, Montana and near Dubois, Wyoming.

More snow is expected Sunday night into Christmas Day in the mountains.

