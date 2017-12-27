Florida Man Dies While Snowshoeing in Glacier Park

A 64-year-old man from Miami, Florida died Tuesday while snowshoeing in Glacier National Park.

According to Glacier National Park officials, the man had been on a guided snowshoe tour on the Fish Creek Road when he collapsed. The tour guide began CPR and rangers continued to administer it when they arrived soon after. Three Rivers Ambulance and the A.L.E.R.T. air ambulance both responded to the scene but efforts to resuscitate the visitor were unsuccessful.

The man had been visiting Glacier Park with members of his family.

