Licenses for Chronic Wasting Disease Hunt Sell Out Fast

BILLINGS – Nearly 400 licenses for a special chronic wasting disease deer hunt in north-central Montana sold out in less than four hours on Tuesday.

State wildlife officials are holding the hunt to test for the prevalence of the brain wasting disease after a deer shot north of Chester tested positive.

The Billings Gazette reports 335 deer B licenses sold out in 3 hours and 40 minutes while 60 either-sex licenses sold out in less than five minutes. The hunt begins on Jan. 6 and will end on Feb. 15 or when hunters have killed 135 mule deer.

All successful hunters must have their animal sampled at a check station at the Sage Creek Hutterite Colony or at Fish, Wildlife and Parks offices in Havre or Great Falls.

A similar hunt is ongoing in Carbon County.

Comments

comments