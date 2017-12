When: Jan. 1

Where: Flathead Lake State Park and Lone Pine State Park

More info: stateparks.mt.gov

Montana State Parks is hosting a First Day Hike at Flathead Lake State Park at Wayfarers and Lone Pine State Park. Guided hike begins at 10 a.m. at Wayfarers and 5 p.m. at Lone Pine. Hikers should dress appropriately for the weather. Weather-appropriate clothes and footwear and water bottles and thermoses are recommended.

