Twelve Locals Picked for East-West Shrine Game

Logan Kolodejchuk rushes in the second half. Columbia Falls defeats Hamilton 26-14 to win the Class A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Glacier and defending Class A state champion Columbia Falls each placed four players on the West roster for the annual East-West Shrine Game, it was announced Dec. 25.

The 72nd annual game features the top 80 senior football players in the state, divided into eastern and western teams of 40 each. A total of 12 local athletes were selected to the west squad, including three from Flathead and another — University of Montana signee Garrett Graves — from Class B champion Eureka. An additional nine locals were among 29 alternates selected.

Here are the local selections and alternates (alternates marked with *):

FLATHEAD

Michael Lee, DL

Tucker Nadeau, LB

Hunter Wellcome, G

Austin Demars, TE *

Taylor Morton, QB *

GLACIER

Mark Estes, WR

Max Morris, TE

Jackson Pepe, S

Drew Turner, RB

Cody Hartsoch, T *

COLUMBIA FALLS

Hayden Falkner, C

Austin Green, S

Logan Kolodejchuk, DE

Ben Windauer, S

Jacob Hogan, T *

Kyler Koski, DL *

POLSON

Haden Smith, TE *

BIGFORK

Augie Emslie, QB *

Logan Taylor, TE *

EUREKA

Garrett Graves, QB

Brenton Pluid, S *

This year’s Shrine Game is July 21 in Great Falls. The East won last year 38-24 behind the Billings Senior grad Nate Dick, who was named the game’s most valuable player. Whitefish alum Luke May, now at Montana State, won the game’s MVP award in 2016.

The games raise money annually for the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington, and brought in nearly $500,000 in each of the last five years, according to organizers.

Five athletes from Helena Capital were picked to this year’s team, more than any other western school. Bruins coach Kyle Mihelish will lead the west team opposite Bozeman’s Levi Wesche.

