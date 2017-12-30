Support S-2206, a bill that would finally release Wilderness Study Areas around the state of Montana from wilderness consideration.

In the case of the Ten Lakes WSA, in 1975 the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) completed an extensive analysis and recommended that it NOT be a WSA. In 1977, against USFS recommendation, it was shoved onto the MWSA. Ten Lakes was again studied during the five-year period after enactment of the MWSA, as instructed by Congress, and again in 1981 the USFS recommended the area didn’t meet wilderness character and recommended it NOT be wilderness. The MWSA has gone to Congress 10 times over the years since enactment and Congress has rejected it every time. Even Congress understands that you can’t and shouldn’t manufacture wilderness. Enough is enough.

It’s time for opponents to S-2206 to quit misleading the public by saying it will open these areas up to oil, gas, mining, and timber development; these are false statements. There are many other layers of protective management that will not allow that.

It’s time to come to the realization that these areas in WSA limbo aren’t worthy of wilderness, they are recreation areas.

Scott Mattheis

Eureka

