Kalispell Gallery to Host Juried Small Works Show

Montana Modern Fine Art announced recently a call for it first juried exhibition, “All You Need is Love,” a small works show. The exhibition is open to all types of art – painting, illustration, ceramic, sculpture, collage, photography and more. The opening will be held Feb. 2 in conjunction with downtown Kalispell’s First Friday at Montana Modern Fine Art at 127 Main Street.

The deadline to enter is midnight on Jan 7. The exhibition is open to all artists in the United States and Canada, 18 years of age or older. Artists must submit their own original artworks.

Each artist may submit up to five pieces of art. Montana Modern Fine Art may choose to accept some, none or all of an artist’s entries.

For more information, visit www.montanamodernfineart.com/submissions or email tessa@montanamodernfineart.com.

