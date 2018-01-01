Blizzard Warning Issued for Blackfeet Reservation, Highways Closed

A blizzard warning has been issued for the Browning area and the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council is urging people to “shelter in place” until conditions improve.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning until 11 a.m. Tuesday due to snow and windy conditions east of the divide. On Monday night, U.S. Highway 2 was closed from Marias Pass to Cut Bank and U.S. Highway 89 was closed south of Browning. Officials said whiteout conditions would make travel in the area Monday night and Tuesday morning “dangerous to impossible.”

Blackfeet officials announced that tribal offices would be closed on Tuesday. An emergency command post has been established in Browning to help address the storm.

