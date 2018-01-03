New Kalispell Council Sworn In

New Kalispell City Councilor Kyle Waterman is sworn in on Jan. 2, 2018. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

Kyle Waterman was sworn in as Kalispell’s newest city councilor on Jan. 2.

Waterman was elected in November 2017, besting longtime Ward 3 councilor Jim Atkinson. Four incumbents were also sworn in for new terms during the Jan. 2 meeting: Mayor Mark Johnson, Ward 1 Councilor Sandra Carlson, Ward 2 Councilor Chad Graham and Ward 4 Councilor Tim Kluesner.

Graham was appointed city council president during the meeting.

Waterman is a nonprofit consultant and said he hopes to help Kalispell address its lack of affordable housing. He also said he hopes to play an important role in shaping how downtown Kalispell and the core area is developed in the years to come, ensuring that it remains a family-friendly destination.

“I want to make sure this city council works for the people,” he said.

