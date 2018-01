When: Tuesdays through March 6 at 9 p.m.

Where: Remington Bar, Whitefish

More info: remingtonbar.com

Running every Tuesday through March 6, contestants perform any talent for a cash prize determined by local judges. There is a $100 prize every week. Each weekly winner returns the final week to compete for the grand prize of $1,000. Sign up by emailing contact@remingtonbar.com.

